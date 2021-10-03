Enhancing exports top priority of govt:Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the government was focusing to enhance exports to its maximum level and planning to give interest free loans to different sectors.

In an interview with private news channel, the minister said due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan now economy was significantly flourishing and maintained growth ratio even during the tough time of the pandemic, which would also expand in next fiscal year.

He said during this month the government would provide Rs 125 billion direct subsidy to the masses which would help them in their routine life.

The government provided relief to six million poor families through 'Ehsas Programme' which had been reached to 15 million families during Covid-19 pandemic and also helped the poor people by providing health card, he added The minister said the government would soon start programme to provide technical assistance each member of a family to curb issue of unemployment.

Tarin aimed to enhance per capita income ratio and said that the government in this regard would give interest free loan for small business, agriculture sectors and interest free house loan for five years.

He criticizing previous rulers for their poor policies said that they had ruined the public institutions and also looted the exchequer mercilessly despite bringing reforms in it.

Talking about the tax targets, he said the government was using technology to achieve maximum target and also strengthening the tax net.

The PTI led government would soon cope up the inflation as the entire world was intense grip of inflation due to corona pandemic.