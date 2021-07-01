Enhancing sports infrastructure vital for healthy environment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has said there was a dire need of enhancing sports infrastructure to provide healthy environment to young generation.

He remarked this while presiding over meeting to review preparation of sports uplift projects here on Thursday. He said that in the regard Prime Minister Imran khan had issued special directions for promotion of sports.

Sports projects would be developed at state land near urban population while schools and colleges sports grounds also be restored and like this as such sports grounds would also be built alongside population at rural areas.

DC directed the concerned authority to complete the paperwork for construction of three squash courts in the city while he informed that land had been identified for construction of sports grounds at Tehsil Shujabad and Jalal Pur Pir Wala.

He ordered sports officials to prepare annual sports Calendar.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that consideration was underway to restore sports councils again at all districts of the province and.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar-ul-zaman Qaisrani, Tayyib Khan, ACs Kahawaja Umair, Adnan Badar, DSO Adnan Naeem and others were present.