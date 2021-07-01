UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enhancing Sports Infrastructure Vital For Healthy Environment

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Enhancing sports infrastructure vital for healthy environment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has said there was a dire need of enhancing sports infrastructure to provide healthy environment to young generation.

He remarked this while presiding over meeting to review preparation of sports uplift projects here on Thursday. He said that in the regard Prime Minister Imran khan had issued special directions for promotion of sports.

Sports projects would be developed at state land near urban population while schools and colleges sports grounds also be restored and like this as such sports grounds would also be built alongside population at rural areas.

DC directed the concerned authority to complete the paperwork for construction of three squash courts in the city while he informed that land had been identified for construction of sports grounds at Tehsil Shujabad and Jalal Pur Pir Wala.

He ordered sports officials to prepare annual sports Calendar.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that consideration was underway to restore sports councils again at all districts of the province and.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar-ul-zaman Qaisrani, Tayyib Khan, ACs Kahawaja Umair, Adnan Badar, DSO Adnan Naeem and others were present.

Related Topics

Squash Prime Minister Sports Young Shujabad All

Recent Stories

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

14 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

10 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.