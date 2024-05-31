‘Enjoy Dairy’ is the theme of World Milk Day to be observed June 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) World Milk Day would be celebrated across the world on June 1, Saturday, with ‘Enjoy Dairy’ being the main theme of the 2024 edition and Livestock department Multan is going to avail the opportunity to organize a workshop in Jalalpur Pirwala to sensitize people on the importance of nutrition rich natural food.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar said in a statement that milk was a blessing for the human beings for the numerous nutrients it carried with health benefits. He said, dairy farmers and other people would attend the milk advocacy workshop to be held at livestock office in tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

The day is observed to recognize milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy sector. The day was first observed in 2001 and was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The theme for the 24th edition is "Enjoy Dairy", he said.

The natural nutrient-rich food is an excellent source of protein, essential for building and repairing muscles, organs, and tissues.

Milk is a rich source of calcium, crucial for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth.

It is also a good source of various vitamins and minerals like vitamin D, Potassium, Magnesium, and Phosphorus. Milk is essential for growth and development, particularly in children and adolescents, he said adding that its regular consumption helps maintain bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Explaining the importance of nutrients in milk, he said, the electrolytes like Potassium help regulate muscle function and contractions, Protein helps with satiety and weight management, Immunoglobulins help support the immune system. Potassium also helps lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease while Vitamin B in milk was essential for brain function and development.

Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar declared milk as a versatile food that offers numerous health benefits, making it an essential part of a balanced diet.