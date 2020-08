(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In a tweet, the minister said "Eid Mubarak Pakistan."He asked the people to enjoy Eid but please remember to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for your well being and country's prosperity.