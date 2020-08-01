UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enjoy Eid With SOPs, Shibli Urges Nation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Enjoy Eid with SOPs, Shibli urges nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday greeted the nation on Eid ul Azha and asked the to observe the occasion following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The minister, in a tweet, said: "Eid Mubarak Pakistan." Eid Mubarak Pakistan. Enjoy Eid but please remember to follow SOP's for your well being & country's prosperity.'\867

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

13 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

14 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.