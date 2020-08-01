Enjoy Eid with SOPs, Shibli urges nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday greeted the nation on Eid ul Azha and asked the to observe the occasion following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The minister, in a tweet, said: "Eid Mubarak Pakistan." Eid Mubarak Pakistan. Enjoy Eid but please remember to follow SOP's for your well being & country's prosperity.'\867