Enjoy special fares on Emirates flights to Europe or the US from Pakistan

Pakistani passengers can book early to avail the limited time offer

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) Emirates has announced special fares from Pakistan to multiple destinations in Europe and US. Passengers from Pakistan can plan their winter holidays in advance to save big on their air fares by booking early with Emirates. This is a suitable time for people who are traveling for leisure and to meet friends and family after a long wait to book their tickets on special fares. With Emirates’ generous booking policies, customers have the option to extend ticket validity for up to 24 months, enjoying greater flexibility and confidence when planning travel during unprecedented times.

The special fares will be available for bookings made from 06 December 2021 to 19 December 2021, valid for travel between 09 December 2021 and 31 March 2022*. Passengers transiting in Dubai from Pakistan must present a negative COVID‑19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. The promotion is valid on Economy, Business as well as the First Class.

Emirates currently flies to/from 5 cities in Pakistan on over 64 weekly flights, and continues to make adjustments as demand for travel increases. Emirates returned to its pre pandemic capacity in Pakistan this month and is gearing up for a speedy recovery in the market. The airline continues to expand its network safely and in line with global demand for travel, it has resumed passenger services to over 157 destinations via its hub Dubai, recovering close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network. Emirates also announced a whooping increase of 86% in its revenue compared to the last year, showing signs of quick return of passenger demand.

The promotional return fares to New York start from USD 1005 in Economy Class USD 2851 in Business Class. Featured destinations and starting fares include:

Destination Economy Class Fares from (USD 491) Business Class Fares from (USD 1647) Manchester 624 2025 Istanbul 491 1647 London (LHR) 625 1998 New York 1005 2851 Frankfurt 666 2024 Paris 646 2,013

Earn a Mile-A-Minute

Recently, Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, announced a special “Mile-A-Minute” offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai.

With this offer, passengers can earn a mile for every minute they spend in Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022. To register for this offer, please visit this link.

Passengers are encouraged to check the changing travel requirements to the destinations regularly. Travel requirements to Dubai can be found here.

*Terms and conditions apply