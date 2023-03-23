Enlightening youth with history through photos good step, says Dr. Fareed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Director Colleges Multan, Dr Fareed Sharif, said on Thursday that enlightening the young generation about history through photographs was an appreciable step.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the photo exhibition organized by Multan Arts Council (MAC) regarding Pakistan Day (March-23).

He further said that the great nations not only protect their historical heritage but also shift it on to the next generations.

Dr Fareed said that Pakistan came into being as a result of immense sacrifices of our elders.

Speaking on this occasion, Director Multan Arts Council Saleem Qaiser said that the rare photographs based on the freedom movement were our valuable assets. The purpose of the exhibition was to make the young generation aware of the freedom struggle.

On this occasion, Assistant director Zahid Iqbal and Aleem Shehzad were also present.

A large number of students attended the exhibition.