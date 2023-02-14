Enmities are created on mere political differences: Qamar Zaman Kaira

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that in the politics of Pakistan enmities were created on mere "difference of opinion".

In reference to calling All Party Conference, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said that in any circumstances, all political parties should always sit together on national issue, Talking to a private news channel, he said after Peshawar bomb blast incident, the incumbent government tried to summon APC in national interest, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had refused.

Replying to a question about PTI's chief disqualification, advisor said it is up to the court to decide, also suggesting Imran Khan to face cases.

He accused Imran Khan for using institutions for the political victimization of opponents and political engineering.

"Imran wants to make every institution controversial for his political gain," he added.

In response to a query about provincial elections, he said the government respected the court (Lahore High Court) verdict, while it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections.

"PPP will decide to participate in bye-elections after intra-party consultation," he added.