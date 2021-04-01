Enmity between two sides turned into friendship

With the efforts of Jirga in Dargai area of Malakand district, enmity between the two parties has turned into friendship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :With the efforts of Jirga in Dargai area of Malakand district, enmity between the two parties has turned into friendship.

The enmity between them had been going on from the last 15 years and due to the efforts of local Jirga members Nisar Mohammad Khan, Maulana Abdul Salam, Maulana Samiullah, Habibullah, Saif-ul-Islam and others, both sides declared to end the enmity by laying hands on the Holy Quran and decide to live with brotherhood.