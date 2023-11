(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) As many as 136 people were killed while 200 were injured as a result of old enmities and land based issues from January 2023 to November 2023 in Mianwali.

According to a police report, murder cases were alarming and thought-provoking. Mostly murders occurred due to lack of tolerance and forbearance in society.