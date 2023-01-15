UrduPoint.com

Enmity Claims Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023

Enmity claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A young shopkeeper was shot dead over an enmity in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 35-year-old Akram Ashraf was present at his shop near Heera Chikan Shop Kokianwala Road when his rivals coming on motorcycles opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As a result, the young shopkeeper received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue 1122 shifted the corpse to mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem, whereas the area police started investigation for arrest of the culprits, he added.

