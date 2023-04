FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by rivals over old enmity near here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that Nadeem s/o Ghulam Fareed, r/o Umar Garden, Roshanwala Samundri Road was on its way when some unidentified armed persons shot him dead on Roshan Wala bypass and fled the scene.

On getting information,the rescue team reached the spot and handed over the body to police concerned.