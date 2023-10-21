Enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) A man was killed over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Midh Ranjha police station, here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at Ghilapur village where Umar Hayat Harral was shot dead by his rivals over an old enmity.

The accused managed to escape while the police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case and started investigation.