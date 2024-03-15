Open Menu

Enmity Claims Life

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals at the office of DSP Shahpur Sadar, here on Friday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazahr Shah said that Ghulam Abbas, son of Muhammad Nawaz (45), a resident of Shahpur Sadar and Rab Nawaz had an old enmity with his rivals.

On the day of the incident, their rivals opened fire at them when they were present in the DSP office for a case hearing. Muhammad Nawaz died on-the-spot, while Rab Nawaz sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Police concerned was investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Fire Police Died Man Shahpur

Recent Stories

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

21 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

32 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

4 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

6 hours ago
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

18 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

18 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan