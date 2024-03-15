Enmity Claims Life
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals at the office of DSP Shahpur Sadar, here on Friday.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazahr Shah said that Ghulam Abbas, son of Muhammad Nawaz (45), a resident of Shahpur Sadar and Rab Nawaz had an old enmity with his rivals.
On the day of the incident, their rivals opened fire at them when they were present in the DSP office for a case hearing. Muhammad Nawaz died on-the-spot, while Rab Nawaz sustained injuries.
Rescue-1122 teams shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Police concerned was investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil betel nut smuggling attempt6 minutes ago
-
44.1-kg cannabis seized, 3 arrested6 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme6 minutes ago
-
Spring Festival, Punjabi Culture Day celebrated at IUB Bahwalnagar Campus16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting held to improve traffic management in city16 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh meets various bishops16 minutes ago
-
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah21 minutes ago
-
Two held for overcharging citizens at Tank25 minutes ago
-
Gomal university’s 47th academic council meeting held26 minutes ago
-
Food Safety, Halal food authority conduct operations26 minutes ago
-
Robber killed by his accomplices: police26 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh26 minutes ago