Enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals at the office of DSP Shahpur Sadar, here on Friday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazahr Shah said that Ghulam Abbas, son of Muhammad Nawaz (45), a resident of Shahpur Sadar and Rab Nawaz had an old enmity with his rivals.

On the day of the incident, their rivals opened fire at them when they were present in the DSP office for a case hearing. Muhammad Nawaz died on-the-spot, while Rab Nawaz sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Police concerned was investigating the matter.