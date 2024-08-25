Enmity claims life

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) A man was killed by armed rivals here at village 118/EB in the limits of Sheikh Fazal police on Sunday.

Police said that about two months ago,accused Arsalan Shani,resident of village 118/EB had killed Sajid of the same locality over some domestic issues.

The police concerned arrested the accused and his father Malik Bashir Ahmed and started interrogation.The court convicted Arsalan and acquitted Malik Bashir Ahmed in the case.

On the day of incident,the brothers of deceased Sajid including Malik Sharafat and Shaukat Ali shot Bashir Ahmed dead and managed to escape from the scene.

Police shifted shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and launched investigation into the incident.