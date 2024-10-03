Enmity Claims Life
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A man was shot dead by rivals in tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.
According to police, victim Kalim Sherazi, along with his son islam Sherazi of Sheikhupura, was coming to tehsil courts, Jaranwala in a case when their rivals opened fire on them near the court.
As a result, both suffered bullet injuries but one Kalim Sherazi succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
According to initial information, the deceased’s son Islam had a dispute with his in-laws.
Police have shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem and started legal action.
