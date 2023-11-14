Open Menu

Enmity Claims Life Of Aged Man

A sexagenarian man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A sexagenarian man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Yasir resident of Chak 83-JB had an old rivalry with Azhar, etc. of the same locality.

To avenge the enmity, Azhar along with his accomplices reportedly opened fire at Yasir’s father Abdul Ghaffar when the later was going to bazaar for purchasing kitchen items.

As a result, Abdul Ghaffar received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

