Enmity Claims Life,three Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :One person was gunned down, while three others suffered bullet injuries over old enmity here at Jhal Chakian police limits area.

Police said on Friday that Bilal Hassan (35) r/o Chak 55 NB along with his friends-- Irfan,Nouman and Asad,was travelling towards the city on a car when Shamsher opened fire at them near Luk morr.

Consequently,Bilal died on the spot, while others sustained bullet injuries.

Police said that the deceased had an old enmity with his relative over land dispute.

Police arrested the accused and started investigation.

