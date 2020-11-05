Enmity claims lives of three brothers

Three brothers were killed while their father was injured over old enmity in village Qila Tek Singh-Bambanwala, Tehsil Daska, on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Three brothers were killed while their father was injured over old enmity in village Qila Tek Singh-Bambanwala, Tehsil Daska, on Thursday.

According to police, local farmer Muhammad Ehsan (55) and his three young sons - Amir, Arsalan and Shakir - were present at their out-house when some unidentified assailants came there and tied their arms, hands and legs with ropes.

The accused first attacked with knives then opened firing on them.

As a result, Amir (35), Arsalan (28) and Shakir (33) died on the spot while their father Muhammad Ehsan (55) received serious injuries.

Police shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Daska.

Bambanwala police have started investigation into the triple murder incident.