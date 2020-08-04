Enmity claims lives of two brothers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) ::Two brothers were shot dead over an old enmity in Bhoplawala, Sambrial tehsil, on Monday.

According to police, Two brothers - Liaqat Ali (28) and Tahir Ali (25) - were sitting outside of their house when eight armed accused opened fire at them, killing the both brothers on the spot.

The assailants fled from the scene.

Sambrial police have registered a case and started investigation.

Police said that old enmity was the main cause behind this double murder.