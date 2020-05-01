UrduPoint.com
Enmity Claims Three Lives In Barkhan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

At least three persons died in a clash between two groups over old enmity in Baghau area of Barkhan district, Levies force said on Friday

According to detail, two sub-clan took position and used automatic weapons against each other. As a result, three of them died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Soon after the incident, Levies force reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital after controlling both sides of firing in the area.

The bodies were identified as Shair Zaman, Surat Khan, and Hassan Khan and their bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for the firing is stated to be an old feud.

Levies force is looking into the matter.

