Enmity Claims Two Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Armed men killed two persons over enmity near Tezab mills chowk,Jaranwala road here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122,the victim was identified as- Imran Shahzad, resident of Chak no 243-RB Jhok Kharalan while another victim was yet to be identified.

Rescue teams handed over the bodies to Madina town police, which were later shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

Police started legal formalities. Further details were awaited.

