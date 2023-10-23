Open Menu

Enmity Claims Two Lives

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Two persons including a woman were murdered over an enmity at a village in Roshanwala police limits on Monday.

The city police officer (CPO) took notice of the incident and ordered for early arrest of the accused.

A police spokesman said that one Gulfam, along with his accomplices, opened fire on their opponents, identified as Murtaza, son of Shahid Iqbal, and Abida Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ali, in Chak No 249-RB. Both died on-the-spot.

Police reached the crime scene and removed the bodies to mortuary for autopsy.

According to the initial police report, a motorbike rider reached the house of Murtaza and committed the crime.

Police have initiated legal action against the accused.

