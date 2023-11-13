Enmity claims two lives

Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries over an old enmity between two parties at Mohallah Khokhran, tehsil Pasrur

According to rescue spokesperson, two persons, 40-year-old Naeem and 26-year-old Muzamil, were killed while 38-year-old Shehzad was injured as the opponent party opened fire at them over old enmity.

The victims belong to Kalaswala.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital after providing first-aid.

Police have started investigation into the incident.