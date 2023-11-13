Open Menu

Enmity Claims Two Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 08:47 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries over an old enmity between two parties at Mohallah Khokhran, tehsil Pasrur.

According to rescue spokesperson, two persons, 40-year-old Naeem and 26-year-old Muzamil, were killed while 38-year-old Shehzad was injured as the opponent party opened fire at them over old enmity.

The victims belong to Kalaswala.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital after providing first-aid.

Police have started investigation into the incident.

