Enmity claims two lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed and two others including a child suffered bullet injuries over enmity, near here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Adnan resident of Satiana Road had enmity in the area.

On the day of the incident, the person from a rival group entered Adnan's home and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Adnan and his wife Sumera were killed on the spot while two others - Sumera wife of Raza Abbas and a child Ahmed s/o Shahbaz -sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were rushed to DHQ hospital in critical condition.