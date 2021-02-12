UrduPoint.com
Enmity Claims Two Lives In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:13 PM

Enmity claims two lives in Faisalabad

Two persons including a woman were killed and two others including a child suffered bullet injuries over enmity, near here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed and two others including a child suffered bullet injuries over enmity, near here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Adnan resident of Satiana Road had enmity in the area.

On the day of the incident, the person from a rival group entered Adnan's home and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Adnan and his wife Sumera were killed on the spot while two others - Sumera wife of Raza Abbas and a child Ahmed s/o Shahbaz -sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were rushed to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

