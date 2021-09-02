UrduPoint.com

Enmity Claims Two Lives In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed by the rival group over an old enmity at a village in the limits of Rodala Road police station on Thursday.

Police said that Zafar and Maqsood were riding a motorbike in Chak No 279-GB when some people from their rival group opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Resultantly, both sustained bullet injuries and died instantly.

A police team reached the crime scene and removed the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.

Police have started legal action after collecting evidence.

