Enmity Claims Two Lives In Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Enmity claims two lives in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed when unidentified armed men fired at them in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Khweshgi police said the incident took place in Khweshgi Bala where two men identified as Farooq and Abdullah Umar were fired at by unknown assailants.

Both the men died on the scene while the assailants whose identity could not be ascertained so far, managed to escape the area.

Police informed that the killing was a result of old enmity between the deceased and assailants.

Khweshgi police have started a search operation to arrest the perpetrators after registering a case of double murder.

Further investigation

