Enmity Claims Two Lives In Quetta

Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:30 PM

Unknown armed men gunned down two persons over an old enmity at Custom near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men gunned down two persons over an old enmity at Custom near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victims identified as a 65-year-old Maulvi Abdul Hai along with his son Abdul Hafeez were near Custom area when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies were shifted to civil hospital and then handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

