Enmity Claims Two Lives In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:30 PM
Unknown armed men gunned down two persons over an old enmity at Custom near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday
According to police sources, the victims identified as a 65-year-old Maulvi Abdul Hai along with his son Abdul Hafeez were near Custom area when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.
As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The bodies were shifted to civil hospital and then handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.
Police registered a case and started investigation.