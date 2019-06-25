UrduPoint.com
Enmity Claims Two Lives Near Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) -:Two persons were murdered in a firing incident in Saddar police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Ameer Baloch, resident of Chak 63/NB Sillanwali tehsil, had enmity with Rasool Bakhsh due to litigation over a murder case.

On the day of incident, Ameer Baloch along with his nephew Qamar was going on a motorcycle towards district Jail Sargodha when accused Rasool Bakhsh and Khuda Bakhsh riding a motorbike allegedly opened fire on them near Chak 85 Jhaal Sargodha.

As a result, Qamar (16) and Ameer (46) died on the spot. The accused fled from the scene and bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

Police started investigation of the incident.

