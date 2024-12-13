Open Menu

Enmity Claims Two Lives,one Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Enmity claims two lives,one injured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Two people were murdered while one was injured by a firing of their rivals over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Joharabad police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson,Liaquat Ali Sarhal r/oSarhal village,Ghulam Rabbani r/o Ogali village and Mohsin Shahzad r/o Piplan were travelling on a car to Johrabad court when all of a sudden accused equipped with arms intercepted their car near Chak no 62 MB and opened indiscriminate firing at them.

As a result,Liaquat Ali and Ghulam Rabbani died on the spot while Mohsin Shahzad sustained serious injuries.

Police concerned and rescue team rushed to the spot,shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital(DHQ),Khushab .

