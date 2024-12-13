Enmity Claims Two Lives,one Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Two people were murdered while one was injured by a firing of their rivals over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Joharabad police station on Friday.
According to the police spokesperson,Liaquat Ali Sarhal r/oSarhal village,Ghulam Rabbani r/o Ogali village and Mohsin Shahzad r/o Piplan were travelling on a car to Johrabad court when all of a sudden accused equipped with arms intercepted their car near Chak no 62 MB and opened indiscriminate firing at them.
As a result,Liaquat Ali and Ghulam Rabbani died on the spot while Mohsin Shahzad sustained serious injuries.
Police concerned and rescue team rushed to the spot,shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital(DHQ),Khushab .
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enmity claims two lives,one injured2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin all set for major digital overhaul: DC2 minutes ago
-
Legal Aid, Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate12 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police launches E-Device-CR app to trace lost, stolen mobile phones22 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after short break32 minutes ago
-
Netherlands Embassy hosts event in Karachi to highlight human rights32 minutes ago
-
Six reports various committees, Functional committee presented in Senate32 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred SHO Mingor offered32 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts capacity building workshop for students:42 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DSC's meeting52 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker suspends proceedings of house52 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for late sister of Shehryar Afridi1 hour ago