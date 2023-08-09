(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An old enmity claimed life of a youth in the area of Garh police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An old enmity claimed life of a youth in the area of Garh police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Malik Sher resident of Chak 544-GB had an old enmity with Akram, etc.

of the same locality over a monetary dispute.

Over this issue, Akram along with his accomplices opened fire and killed Malik Sher on the spot to avenge old rivalry.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case, he added.