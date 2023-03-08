'Enough is Enough': Amin asks Imran Khan to stop spreading chaos & anarchy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan was spreading chaos and anarchy in the country to achieve his political motives.

"The general election will be held in time and you will get a chance to prove your popularity. Just stop it for now and let the people of Pakistan live peacefully� enough is enough Khan Sahib," the minister said while taking exception to the PTI leadership's behavior especially after the removal of its government in April 2022.

Addressing a news conference, Amin said Imran Khan should show some patience and consult genuine workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before taking any decision. Imran Khan was confused and unable to take any decision and due to this confusion, the future of entire country was at stake, he added.

He said Imran Khan needed to adopt a clear and categorical policy so that the political and democratic process in the country could move forward. The country had already been facing political and economic crises and that too was due to wrong economic policies pursued by the PTI government during its previous tenure.

The minister said Imran Khan came into power with a promise to provide 5 million houses and 10 million jobs to the masses, but he failed to do so during his four-year government tenure which was marred by corruption and economic turmoil.

He said the country's aviation industry bore billions of rupee losses just due to one statement of Imran Khan's cabinet members on the floor of house regarding the pilots. Wheat and sugar crises were among the other blunders of Imran Khan's government which failed to provide relief to the masses especially in Karachi.

Imran Khan did not spend a single day in Karachi from where his party secured 14 seats in the last general election, he said, adding nothing substantial relief was given to the masses during the PTI's government tenure.

He said Imran Khan took u-turn on his almost every stance whether it was related to the regime change conspiracy, en mass resignations of PTI members or court the arrest movement announced by Imran Khan.

Amin said Imran Khan launched a "suicide attack on democracy" by dissolving the Parliament on April 5, 2022 in the wake of a no-trust motion moved by the then opposition for his ouster from the power. He announced court the arrest movement, but ironically himself got pre-arrest bail from the court in a case.

He also appealed the judiciary to take decisions on merit instead of popularity as everybody was equal before the law under the Constitution.

"Justice should not only be done but it seems to be done," the minister remarked.