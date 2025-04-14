Enovys of Turkiye and Iran call on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, and Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, separately called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court Building in Islamabad, today.

The Chief Justice welcomed both of the envoys and appreciated the longstanding, brotherly relations that Pakistan shares with Turkiye and Iran, underlining the shared cultural heritage and mutual respect among the peoples of the three countries.

In his meeting with the Turkish Ambassador, the Chief Justice acknowledged the strong judicial ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and appreciated the ongoing collaboration through Turkiye’s judicial exchange programs with the Shariah academy. He emphasized the importance of extending such initiatives to the district judiciary, allowing judicial officers to benefit from exposure to Turkish practices in court management, digitization, and the use of AI technology.

Ambassador Neziroglu conveyed the greetings and goodwill of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Turkiye and reiterated his country’s interest in furthering judicial cooperation.

In the meeting with the Iranian Ambassador, both dignitaries reaffirmed the significance of judicial collaboration between Pakistan and Iran.

Ambassador Moghadam conveyed congratulations on behalf of the Chief Justice of Iran on Mr Justice Yahya Afridi’s appointment and extended an invitation for an official visit to Iran. He also informed that the Chief Justice of Iran intends to visit Pakistan in the near future.

The Chief Justice welcomed both prospective visits, noting that such high-level exchanges provide vital opportunities for mutual learning and strengthening institutional linkages.

He further stressed the importance of broadening judicial cooperation to include the district judiciary, particularly in emerging areas such as digital transformation and AI integration in court systems.

As gestures of goodwill, the Chief Justice presented souvenirs to both ambassadors, who reciprocated with mementos of their own. These exchanges reflect the enduring bonds and shared aspirations of Pakistan with Turkiye and Iran to deepen judicial cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations across all domains in justice sector.