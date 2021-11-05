UrduPoint.com

Enquiry Held Over Brawl, Corruption In School

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:12 PM

Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

Director Public Instructions (DPI) ordered enquiry against Headmistress alongwith two teachers after issuing their suspension order over reports of brawl and corruption charges surfaced in Government Girls High School Sher Sultan on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Director Public Instructions (DPI) ordered enquiry against Headmistress alongwith two teachers after issuing their suspension order over reports of brawl and corruption charges surfaced in Government Girls High School Sher Sultan on Friday.

Official sources said a fight had broken out among Headmistress Sania and teacher Uzma for the reason that Headmistress had marked teacher's absence on present register and then forwarded her negative report to CEO Education.

It enraged Uzma who got into physical fight with the school's in-charge after turning up in the school next day.

The authority held enquiry when video of the incident went viral on social media.

On the other hand, an other teacher of the same school named Miss Alia had put up application with the local educational officer after pointing out alleged corruption been committed on part of the administration.

CEO education has handed over temporary charge of the school to Principal Government Higher Secondary School Rana Fazal ur Rehman, while Principal of Government High School Malik Rafique is designated as enquiry officer to probe into both the cases.

Related Topics

Corruption Education Social Media Same Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

4 minutes ago
 Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic se ..

Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic sector of Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch ..

India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch

4 minutes ago
 Governor, foreign minister discuss political situa ..

Governor, foreign minister discuss political situation, development projects

8 minutes ago
 President for paradigm shift in engineering discip ..

President for paradigm shift in engineering disciplines, analytical approach for ..

8 minutes ago
 US Charge d' affaires visits EPI warehouse complex ..

US Charge d' affaires visits EPI warehouse complex

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.