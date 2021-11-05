Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

Director Public Instructions (DPI) ordered enquiry against Headmistress alongwith two teachers after issuing their suspension order over reports of brawl and corruption charges surfaced in Government Girls High School Sher Sultan on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Director Public Instructions (DPI) ordered enquiry against Headmistress alongwith two teachers after issuing their suspension order over reports of brawl and corruption charges surfaced in Government Girls High School Sher Sultan on Friday.

Official sources said a fight had broken out among Headmistress Sania and teacher Uzma for the reason that Headmistress had marked teacher's absence on present register and then forwarded her negative report to CEO Education.

It enraged Uzma who got into physical fight with the school's in-charge after turning up in the school next day.

The authority held enquiry when video of the incident went viral on social media.

On the other hand, an other teacher of the same school named Miss Alia had put up application with the local educational officer after pointing out alleged corruption been committed on part of the administration.

CEO education has handed over temporary charge of the school to Principal Government Higher Secondary School Rana Fazal ur Rehman, while Principal of Government High School Malik Rafique is designated as enquiry officer to probe into both the cases.