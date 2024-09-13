Open Menu

Enraged Driver Rams Vehicle Into Traffic Police Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Enraged driver rams vehicle into traffic police officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) An angry carry high-roof driver rammed his vehicle into two traffic police officials injuring one of them and managed to escape the scene in Nishtarabad area here on Friday.

According to traffic police officials, the driver who was given a ticket for violation of traffic rules, hit two traffic police officials on the busy road in Nishtarabad.

The injured traffic police official told media persons that the driver stroked his vehicle on both the police officials with the intention to kill them. The injured traffic police official was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media showing clearly that the driver intentionally hit the police officials.

Police said the vehicle has been identified and very soon the mobile phone number and location of the driver would be traced adding that the culprit will soon be behind the bars.

