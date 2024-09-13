Enraged Driver Rams Vehicle Into Traffic Police Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) An angry carry high-roof driver rammed his vehicle into two traffic police officials injuring one of them and managed to escape the scene in Nishtarabad area here on Friday.
According to traffic police officials, the driver who was given a ticket for violation of traffic rules, hit two traffic police officials on the busy road in Nishtarabad.
The injured traffic police official told media persons that the driver stroked his vehicle on both the police officials with the intention to kill them. The injured traffic police official was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.
A video of the incident also went viral on social media showing clearly that the driver intentionally hit the police officials.
Police said the vehicle has been identified and very soon the mobile phone number and location of the driver would be traced adding that the culprit will soon be behind the bars.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts gathering held on developing standardized guidelines for cryosphere monitoring in HKH region2 minutes ago
-
Govt promoting regional sports: CM aide2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat stresses on promotion of industrialization for jobs creation12 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on illegal boating in dams, rivers42 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Raza vows to leave no stone unturned in polio fight, urges parents to cooperate1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 602 kg drugs; arrests two accused1 hour ago
-
CPEC-II to feature multidimensional corridor aligned with Pakistan’s 5Es: Envoy1 hour ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed1 hour ago
-
'Legal reforms' vital for country's progress: Barrister Aqeel1 hour ago
-
Entertainment industry, fans pays tribute to 'Lehri' on his death anniversary1 hour ago
-
PPP chief felicitates Makhdoom Tahir on his victory in by-polls2 hours ago
-
Policeman killed by unknown outlaws2 hours ago