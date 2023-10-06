Enroacher arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Police, on the direction of local Deputy Commissioner, arrested a man for encroaching land of graveyard in Khan Garh.

The anti-encroachment staff led by Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad demolished encroachment at the graveyard area Friday morning.

FIR was registered against the arrested person whose identity yet to be revealed by the authority.

In statement issued here, DC Usman Ali expressed resolve not to bear even single inch of encroachment in any part of the district, let alone the graveyard property.

He said further that the district administration was chalking out a concrete plan to hold crackdown mass level against encroachment.