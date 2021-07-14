Enrollment campaign for out of school children in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has started a week-long enrollment campaign to admit 2.8million out of school children in public sector schools.

The spokesperson for Education department told APP on Wednesday that the enrollment campaign has been started from July 12 till Eid-ul-Adha and instructions for all heads of public sector educational institutions have been issued in this regard.

During the enrollment campaign, all teachers have been advised to play a proactive role for increasing enrollment by reaching out to maximum out of school children.

During the admission week, all staff members and other officials of the school would be present in schools as per school timings from 7am to 10am.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that schools across the province have started the 2021-2022 academic year from July 12.

He said that in the first week after the opening of the school, academic textbooks will be provided to students across the province. He said that the enrollment process of students would be completed within this week to enroll out of school children.

Officials of the education department said that notification has been issued in this connection to all DEOs for strict compliance.