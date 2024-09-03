Enrollment Campaign In Public Schools Successfully Underway: DEO
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) District Education Officer (DEO) Male Dera Musarrat Hussain Baloch has said the second phase of the enrollment campaign was underway across the district and parents were getting their children enrolled in public schools.
Talking to the journalists here at his office, the DEO said that a target of enrolling 20,000 children in public schools of the district was set for this year.
He expressed the hope that the set target would be achieved successfully as 17,000 children had already been enrolled during the first phase of the drive.
He said the increasing number of admissions in public schools was an ample proof of the confidence being showed by the parents on public schools.
He said the free of cost education was the basic right of each child and the same was being ensured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The government was providing a safe learning environment in government schools under the supervision of highly-qualified teachers even those having PhD degrees.
Besides, Musarrat Hussain said, free books and other facilities were also being provided at these schools.
Despite limited resources, all out efforts were being made to ensure all basic facilities at government schools and to further improve the quality of education, he added.
He appealed the parents to enroll their children in government educational institutions for the bright future of themselves as well as of the nation.
APP/akt
