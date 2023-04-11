Enrollment campaign of Distt Edu dept underway: DEO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) Male Dera Musarrat Hussain Baloch has said the enrollment campaign was underway across the district and parents were getting their children enrolled in public schools.

He was presiding over a meeting of principals and headmasters held at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) No. 2 and attended by a number of principals and headmasters.

The DEO said the increasing number of admissions in public schools was proof of confidence being shown by the parents in public schools.

He said the teachers must ensure their attendance and follow the timings of schools, adding strict action would be taken against teachers who are found absent from schools or not following school timings properly.

The DEO said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Secretary also issued instructions regarding strict action against the teachers not showing punctuality in attendance.

He said the district education office had launched its official website where all the information regarding the education department would be made available.