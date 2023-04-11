Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Enrollment Campaign Of Distt Edu Dept Underway: DEO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Enrollment campaign of Distt Edu dept underway: DEO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) Male Dera Musarrat Hussain Baloch has said the enrollment campaign was underway across the district and parents were getting their children enrolled in public schools.

He was presiding over a meeting of principals and headmasters held at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) No. 2 and attended by a number of principals and headmasters.

The DEO said the increasing number of admissions in public schools was proof of confidence being shown by the parents in public schools.

He said the teachers must ensure their attendance and follow the timings of schools, adding strict action would be taken against teachers who are found absent from schools or not following school timings properly.

The DEO said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Secretary also issued instructions regarding strict action against the teachers not showing punctuality in attendance.

He said the district education office had launched its official website where all the information regarding the education department would be made available.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male All From Government

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

1 minute ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

1 minute ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

31 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

31 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

31 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.