Open Menu

Enrollment Drive 2025 Launched For Government Schools

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Enrollment drive 2025 launched for government schools

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Enrollment Drive 2025 for government schools across Sargodha division has been launched officially.

The drive was formally inaugurated by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, who, along with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha (retd) Muhammad Waseem, enrolled two children in a government school, symbolizing the start of the campaign.

The commissioner said that this drive to make sure free and compulsory education for all children aged 5 to 16 years, as mandated under Article 25-A of the constitution of Pakistan and the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014.

To encourage enrollment, the commissioner also distributed free uniforms, school bags, and textbooks among students.

The Enrollment Drive 2025 aims to promote quality and inclusive education in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the Chief Executive Officer Education Kalsoom Mansha the campaign would be conducted in two phases, with specific enrollment targets set for each district.

The Provincial Education Unit would monitor progress to ensure effective implementation,she said.

The CEO Kalsoom Mansha said the Education officers, school heads, and teachers would play a pivotal role in achieving the campaign’s objectives.

Additionally, public awareness campaigns will be launched through social media, print media, radio, television, and mosques to encourage maximum participation in the enrollment drive,she added.

Recent Stories

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

12 minutes ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

12 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

27 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

42 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

2 hours ago
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

3 hours ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

3 hours ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan