Enrollment Drive 2025 Launched For Government Schools
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Enrollment Drive 2025 for government schools across Sargodha division has been launched officially.
The drive was formally inaugurated by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, who, along with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha (retd) Muhammad Waseem, enrolled two children in a government school, symbolizing the start of the campaign.
The commissioner said that this drive to make sure free and compulsory education for all children aged 5 to 16 years, as mandated under Article 25-A of the constitution of Pakistan and the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014.
To encourage enrollment, the commissioner also distributed free uniforms, school bags, and textbooks among students.
The Enrollment Drive 2025 aims to promote quality and inclusive education in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
According to the Chief Executive Officer Education Kalsoom Mansha the campaign would be conducted in two phases, with specific enrollment targets set for each district.
The Provincial Education Unit would monitor progress to ensure effective implementation,she said.
The CEO Kalsoom Mansha said the Education officers, school heads, and teachers would play a pivotal role in achieving the campaign’s objectives.
Additionally, public awareness campaigns will be launched through social media, print media, radio, television, and mosques to encourage maximum participation in the enrollment drive,she added.
