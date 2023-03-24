Enrollment drive kicks off in Attock

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said the enrollment drive has been launched at the beginning of the new academic year to bring back more and more children to schools

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said the enrollment drive has been launched at the beginning of the new academic year to bring back more and more children to schools.

He was addressing a function held to kick off the school enrollment drive at the Municipal Committee Boys High School Attock on Friday.

Mr Rao on this occasion has emphasized the importance of education and termed education as 'the third eye of a human being and said that every child has a right to acquire education.

He said that effective measures need to be formulated, adopted and implemented to ensure 'education for all' on a priority basis. Mr Rao said that the government will take admissions from nursery to grade eighth in all public schools across the district.

He added that the children aged up to four years will be enrolled in the playgroup and early childhood classes, while those aged between 5 and 12 years will be given admissions from nursery to grade five.