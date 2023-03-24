UrduPoint.com

Enrollment Drive Kicks Off In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Enrollment drive kicks off in Attock

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said the enrollment drive has been launched at the beginning of the new academic year to bring back more and more children to schools

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said the enrollment drive has been launched at the beginning of the new academic year to bring back more and more children to schools.

He was addressing a function held to kick off the school enrollment drive at the Municipal Committee Boys High School Attock on Friday.

Mr Rao on this occasion has emphasized the importance of education and termed education as 'the third eye of a human being and said that every child has a right to acquire education.

He said that effective measures need to be formulated, adopted and implemented to ensure 'education for all' on a priority basis. Mr Rao said that the government will take admissions from nursery to grade eighth in all public schools across the district.

He added that the children aged up to four years will be enrolled in the playgroup and early childhood classes, while those aged between 5 and 12 years will be given admissions from nursery to grade five.

Related Topics

Education Attock All From Government

Recent Stories

Cleaning operation continues during rain

Cleaning operation continues during rain

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visits free flour provision centre

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Jinnah Hospi ..

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends bill payment date

2 minutes ago
 7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in ..

District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in Kandhkot

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.