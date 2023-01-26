UrduPoint.com

Enrollment In Pakistan Army As Soldier To Start From February 13th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Enrollment in Pakistan Army as soldier to start from February 13th

Army Selection & Recruitment Officer, Larkana Major Tariq Jamal Mir has on Thursday announced that the registration/enrollment for recruitment as Soldiers in Pakistan Army will be started from February 13, 2023, upto March 10, 2023 at Army Selection & Recruitment Office Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Army Selection & Recruitment Officer, Larkana Major Tariq Jamal Mir has on Thursday announced that the registration/enrollment for recruitment as Soldiers in Pakistan Army will be started from February 13, 2023, upto March 10, 2023 at Army Selection & Recruitment Office Larkana.

The interested educated young-men belonging to Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore @Kandhkot and Dadu districts are hereby advised to register themselves for the recruitment as Soldier.

The interested candidates have been advised that they can apply with CNIC/B-Form, Parents CNIC, guardian CNIC; Educational certificates along with 4 Passport Size Photographs can appear in the above office for the registration.

The selection and recruitment will be held on merit basis, all the instructions were displayed on the "notice board" at Army Recruitment Office Larkana in the premises of Government Boys Degree College Larkana, and further information in this regard may be obtained from the Army Selection & Recruitment Office Larkana, the announcement added.

The desirous candidates can contact on telephone No.074-4752451 and 0346-1178920 from 7.00 am to 1.00 pm, for further information.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Dadu Kashmore February March May All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Russian Pharmaceutical Industry Makes Huge Leap in ..

Russian Pharmaceutical Industry Makes Huge Leap in 10-15 Years - Health Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Russia bans popular news website as 'security thre ..

Russia bans popular news website as 'security threat'

7 minutes ago
 EU dangles visa threat over countries refusing to ..

EU dangles visa threat over countries refusing to take back migrants

7 minutes ago
 Spain port reels after church attack as suspect ba ..

Spain port reels after church attack as suspect background emerges

2 minutes ago
 US to Send Most Advanced Version of Abrams M1 Tank ..

US to Send Most Advanced Version of Abrams M1 Tank to Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Top Serbian Diplomat Says Wrong to Sanction Russia ..

Top Serbian Diplomat Says Wrong to Sanction Russia After Supporting Belgrade on ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.