Enrollment increasing after making reforms in education sector: Ziaullah

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash has said that the government has brought reforms in education sector that's why the students enrollment is increasing in public sector schools.

Ziaullah Bangash stated this while distributing awards among the top position holders of Kohat Board, under the 'Stori da Pakhtunkhwa' program here on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, Ziaullah Bangash said that the government is working on bringing revolutionary reforms in education sector and bring major changes in the department.

We are working to bring reforms in educational boards to create facilities for the public and students.

After consultations with the KPIT board and Chairmen of all education boards of the province, the system would be fully digitalized, Ziaullah said.

Progress underway to improve test system for recruitment in education department to bring more transparency and avoid political interferences in the department, he added.

He said that students enrollment in government schools are increasing day by day due to reforms by the KP government in education sector.

Later, he distributed awards among brilliant and position holders students.