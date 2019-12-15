UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enrollment Increasing After Making Reforms In Education Sector: Ziaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

Enrollment increasing after making reforms in education sector: Ziaullah

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash has said that the government has brought reforms in education sector that's why the students enrollment is increasing in public sector schools.

Ziaullah Bangash stated this while distributing awards among the top position holders of Kohat Board, under the 'Stori da Pakhtunkhwa' program here on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, Ziaullah Bangash said that the government is working on bringing revolutionary reforms in education sector and bring major changes in the department.

We are working to bring reforms in educational boards to create facilities for the public and students.

After consultations with the KPIT board and Chairmen of all education boards of the province, the system would be fully digitalized, Ziaullah said.

Progress underway to improve test system for recruitment in education department to bring more transparency and avoid political interferences in the department, he added.

He said that students enrollment in government schools are increasing day by day due to reforms by the KP government in education sector.

Later, he distributed awards among brilliant and position holders students.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Kohat Sunday All Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

1 hour ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.