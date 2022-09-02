Enrolment campaign extended to Sept 10 : Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday said that enrollment campaign in schools has been extended to 10 September 3022 owing to the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said that this year a target of enrolling one million children has been set for which admission campaign will be conducted at every district, tehsil, village council and circle level, adding this year admission campaign, local elders, senior students, parents teachers council members, scouts and school heads will conduct door-to-door admission campaign to enroll children in schools.

Regarding educational facilities, the Education Minister said that the schools have free textbooks, excellent educational facilities and competent teachers. The government has fulfilled its responsibility and appealed to the people to fulfill their responsibility by enrolling children in schools.