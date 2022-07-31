UrduPoint.com

Enrolment Of Students In Schools Starts From August 1: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Enrolment of students in schools starts from August 1: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday said that the admission campaign under the name "Parega to Barega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" has been started in all the schools of the entire province.

He said that regular classes will start in the winter zone schools from August 1, and the admission drive will also continue.

Similarly, the admission campaign in summer zone schools will also start from August 1 however, regular classes will start from August 15.

In the summer zone, from 1st to 14th August, only school heads and teachers will come to school for the admission campaign, he added.

The education minister further said that this year admission will continue in both first and second shift schools together so that the children working in the first shift can also get an opportunity to study.

He said that this year the entire admission campaign system will be digitized for which the education department has created an app and complete data of all children would be available online on the dashboard.

All the record of the newly admitted students promoted to middle, high and higher secondary level along with complete details would be registered.

The education minister said that this year a target of enrolling one million children has been set for which admission campaign will be conducted at every district, tehsil, village council and circle level, adding this year admission campaign, local elders, senior students, parents teachers council members, scouts and school heads will conduct door-to-door admission campaign to enroll children in schools.

Regarding educational facilities, the Education Minister said that the schools have free textbooks, excellent educational facilities and competent teachers. The government has fulfilled its responsibility and appealed to the people to fulfill their responsibility by enrolling children in schools.

