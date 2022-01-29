UrduPoint.com

Ensure Accessibility To Public, Chief Secretary Tells Officers

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the officers concerned to ensure their accessibility to the public, saying that there should be no obstacle between the government and people

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The chief secretary said that delay in development schemes was unacceptable, and in case of any laxity, the secretary of the department concerned would be held accountable. "Everyone has to work together as a team," he added.

The chief secretary also issued instructions for expeditious disposal of pending departmental inquiries and pension cases.

He said that fumigation and anti-dengue activities should be intensified across the province and all departments should ensure implementation of the guidelines issued regarding dengue control.

The chief secretary also directed all the secretaries to continue monitoring the corona vaccination campaign in the districts. He mentioned that in the wake of a surge in corona cases, all arrangements should be completed in the hospitals.

The additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (south Punjab), chairman Planning and Development and all the administrative secretaries attended the meeting while the secretaries of south Punjab participated through video-link.

>