'Ensure Anti-corona SOPs In Examination Centers'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

'Ensure anti-corona SOPs in examination centers'

SARGODHA, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University, Muhammad Hashim Khan Niazi has directed that in view of Covid-19 all the precautionary measures should be ensured during matriculation and FA examinations starting from September 28 under the auspices of AIOU.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with superintendents of districts Sargodha and khushab.

He said that any candidate not wearing mask will not be allowed entry in centers,adding that social distancingbe ensured to remain safe from the coronavirus.

He further directed that candidates who would show symptoms of any ailment would not be allowed to sit for the exam and steps must be taken by superintendents in this regard.

