Ensure relief to public at every cost: PM

The PM says that inflation is result of the plundering and looting of previous governments, with directives to the officials concerned to ensure provision of basic edibles including flour, oil and sugar at minimum affordable prices to the public.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities concerned to ensure relief to the public and to lower the prices of basic edibles including oil, sugar and flour.

“We have no right to live in power corridors if we can’t provide relief to the poor,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I will do whatever I could for the poor people,” said the PM while chairing a meeting on inflation in Islamabad. Jahangir Khan Tareen, Hafeez Sheikh, Shehbaz Gill, Hammad Azhar, Sania Nishtar and others were present there in the meeting.

Utility Stores Chairman was also present there in the meeting.

The PM came down hard upon the hoarders, saying that these people created problems in the rates of all these things. He appreciated the role of Utility Stores Chairman during the flour crisis in the country. The sale at Utility stores rose up to 200 per cent which was good, he added.

“Ensure relief to the public at every cost,” the PM directed the ministers and officials concerned. He said the current inflation is the result of the plundering of the previous governments.