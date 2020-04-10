Ensure transparency in distribution of financial assistance among needy in Karak: ADC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak Friday held a meeting regarding fair distribution of the government announced financial assistance of Rs12000 to each deserving family under Ehsaas Emergency Program.

The meeting also chalked out a plan to hand over the said financial assistance through proper management so that to avoid unnecessary trouble to the needy people.

Besides others District Police Officer Karak also attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that at the first phase the needy persons who have enlisted under BISP would be paid Rs12000 under the Ehsaas Emergency Program and phase wise it would be reached to deserving people as government's announced relief package in this hour of natural calamity wherein the poor people and specially the daily wagers have lost their earning because of the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

ADC Karak directed the officials concerned to follow the government's guidelines in keeping distance so that to avoid further spread of coronavirus during the financial assistance distribution.