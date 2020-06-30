UrduPoint.com
Ensuring Availability Of Face-masks, Sanitizers At Stores: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed the drug inspectors to ensure 100% availability of face-masks and sanitizers and and essential medicines at medical stores across the division.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Supra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed and drug inspectors were also present.

The commissioner warned that overcharging would not be tolerated at all. He said that performance of drug inspectors would be monitored strictly.

